TNPSC Group I results released, click here to check results

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) declared the result of Combined Civil Services Examination I (group I services) mains exam on Monday, on its website www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam was held on July 12, 13, and 14, 2019, in Chennai.

The commission has published a PDF file containing registration numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for interviews or oral test on the basis of their performance in mains.

A total of 364 candidates are in this list, and their interviews are likely to be held between December 23-31.

At the moment, only details of those shortlisted for interview are available. Marks scored or cut offs have not been disclosed.

TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2019 regarding oral test will be held at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai-600 003, a statement from the commission on Monday said.

All those who have been shortlisted should attend the same with their original certificates in support of the claims made by them in their online applications. For exact date, time, and other details of the process, candidates need to check the website and their registered mobile number for SMS regularly.