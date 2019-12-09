Home States Tamil Nadu

Ward 13 winner will be Pudukkottai's Arimalam panchayat union head, claim parties

Although officials pointed out that parties could nominate SC women in other wards as well to ensure competition, political parties are miffed.

Published: 09th December 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Qouta, reservation

For representational purposes

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The chairperson of the Arimalam panchayat union in Pudukkottai may well be elected unopposed. How? Well, the post is reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman. Of 13 wards in the union, only Ward 13 is reserved for SC women candidates. Given that political parties rarely field SC or women candidates outside reserved seats, it is likely that the winner of Ward 13 will be the chairperson.

Although officials pointed out that parties could nominate SC women in other wards as well to ensure competition, political parties are miffed. They believe at least three wards should have been reserved for the category. “The delimitation is flawed. How can victory in one ward decide the post of chairperson? It is against norms of democratic elections. At least three or four wards need to be reserved for SC candidates, so there is healthy competition,” said Pon Ramalingam, DMK  Arimalam union president.

In the union, six wards are reserved for women, one for SCs and one for SC women. “This is a big mistake because winning Ward 13, which includes Irumbaanadu, Madhagam and Kurungalu, guarantees the post of chairperson. Even if 12 wards elect candidates from one party, whoever wins in Ward 13 will be made chairperson unopposed,” said Thilagar, AIADMK Arimalam union president.  Pudukkottai Collector P Uma Maheshwari said reservations had been done by the SEC and the district administration could not alter them.

