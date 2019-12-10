Cleaning of idols commences in Thanjavur's Brihadeeswara temple ahead of consecration

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Cleaning of the granite idols of deities in the Brihadeeswara temple commenced on

Monday, as part of preparations for consecration.

The work includes applying a mixture of curd, powdered raw rice. This would be removed after two days and oil would be applied on the idols.

A total of 252 Sivalingams, 12 Vinayagar, eight Murugan and Saptha Kanni idols are to be cleaned. Cleaning of idols of the presiding deities would be taken up next.

On Monday, J Loganathan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police of Thanjavur range inspected security arrangements for the consecration which is proposed on February 5, 2020.

“We have proposed to have a separate entrance and separate exit for the devotees who would visit the temple for the consecration”, he said, adding the number of devotees who could be accommodated inside the premises was being calculated.

“The view of the consecration would be good from outside the campus and hence we are looking for places outside the temple where devotees could view the proceedings,” he added.

