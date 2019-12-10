Coimbatore police get three-day custody of rape accused

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore court, based on a request from the City Police, has granted three days’ custody of the prime suspect in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl -- P Manikandan (30). After the court order, Manikandan was taken into police custody for further inquiry.

While Manikandan of Seeranaickenpalayam surrendered in court on December 3, one Karthik (30) of Thillai Nagar followed suit a day after. On Friday, the All-Women (West) Police moved the court, seeking five days’ custody of Manikandan. They presented that he is the prime suspect and the men are believed to have videographed the girl and her boyfriend when they sexually assaulted and raped the girl.

If this were true, the video has to be retrieved, they reasoned. They also want to ascertain number of people involved in the crime. The 17-year-old girl of Seeranaickenpalayam surrounding was sexually assaulted by a gang and videographed during the act on November 26.