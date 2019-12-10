DMK seeks steps to control onion price

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The DMK has urged the State and Central governments to take steps to control onion prices. “Onion was sold at `60 per kg in the first week of November. Now, it has been selling for `200. While most people have reduced purchasing onion, a section of people has stopped purchasing the same. This price hike did not happen in a single day - it has been increasing daily and has now reached this high,” said party chief MK Stalin.

He claimed that onion price has been in control in States such as West Bengal, Andhra, Telangana and Odisha. He questioned that when those States can control the price of onion, why can’t TN. He recalled that onion prices had brought Indira Gandhi again to power in 1980 and the BJP lost its government at Delhi in 1998 following the steep hike of onion prices.

‘When other states have done it, why can’t TN’

