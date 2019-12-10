EPS inaugurates 510 residential quarters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated 510 multi-storey residential quarters for low-income group (LIG) families, constructed at a cost of Rs 129.50 crore at Mahakavi Bharathiyar Nagar through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat.

He also declared open multi-storey residential quarters for 48 middle-income group families and 52 higher income group families, constructed at a total cost of Rs 27.63 crore. While the quarters for HIG families are located at JJ Nagar East and Mandaivelipakkam, the MIG families’ are in Puliyur. The CM also inaugurated Amma Wedding Hall at Sathamangalam in Madurai, built at a cost of Rs 5.51 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Tamil Nadu Housing Board Chairman PK Vairamuthu, Finance Secretary S Krishnan and senior officials were present on the occasion.