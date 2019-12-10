Home States Tamil Nadu

Father seeks euthanasia for mentally-ill girl in Tenkasi

Man petitions Tenkasi collector after exhausting his wealth on her treatment

Published: 10th December 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Murugaiah, the daily wage labourer, with his daughter Subbulakshmi (centre) and wife Esakkiammal | Express

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Father of a 20-year-old woman, who has been suffering from mental illness, submitted a petition seeking permission to euthanise his daughter, citing her condition and his financial situation.

The father, Murugaiah (60), is a daily wage labourer from Kottakulam village in Tenkasi district and is living with his wife Esakkiammal (58) and daughter Subbulakshmi (20). He said that his daughter has been suffering from mental illness and experienced seizures often, since her childhood.

“For the past five years, she has been suffering from a disease which causes pain in the muscles responsible for jaw movement. She is unable to move her tongue, eat or swallow saliva,” he told media persons. Murugaiah said he had spent more than `1 crore for his daughter’s treatment, by selling his land and house.

The family had petitioned the collector of Tirunelveli district twice in this regard in 2016 and 2018, for which, they claimed, no action was taken. Murugaiah claimed that houseowners were refusing to lend them houses for rent after seeing his daughter’s condition. “We once paid Rs 2 lakh to a houseowner, but he refused to give the house for rent or repay the money.

The houseowner attacked us and even attempted to set my daughter on fire. Later, we were able to get back the money with the help of the district police,” he said. He added that the collector suggested admitting his daughter in a home for healthcare and assured to search for one that could help his daughter. The family submitted the petition here on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
euthanasia
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp