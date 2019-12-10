Father seeks euthanasia for mentally-ill girl in Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Father of a 20-year-old woman, who has been suffering from mental illness, submitted a petition seeking permission to euthanise his daughter, citing her condition and his financial situation.



The father, Murugaiah (60), is a daily wage labourer from Kottakulam village in Tenkasi district and is living with his wife Esakkiammal (58) and daughter Subbulakshmi (20). He said that his daughter has been suffering from mental illness and experienced seizures often, since her childhood.

“For the past five years, she has been suffering from a disease which causes pain in the muscles responsible for jaw movement. She is unable to move her tongue, eat or swallow saliva,” he told media persons. Murugaiah said he had spent more than `1 crore for his daughter’s treatment, by selling his land and house.

The family had petitioned the collector of Tirunelveli district twice in this regard in 2016 and 2018, for which, they claimed, no action was taken. Murugaiah claimed that houseowners were refusing to lend them houses for rent after seeing his daughter’s condition. “We once paid Rs 2 lakh to a houseowner, but he refused to give the house for rent or repay the money.

The houseowner attacked us and even attempted to set my daughter on fire. Later, we were able to get back the money with the help of the district police,” he said. He added that the collector suggested admitting his daughter in a home for healthcare and assured to search for one that could help his daughter. The family submitted the petition here on Monday.