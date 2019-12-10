Home States Tamil Nadu

Onions from Egypt bring down prices at Tiruchy market

Onion  prices in Tiruchy fell on Monday after the arrival of 50 tonnes of the vegetable  from Egypt and from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Published: 10th December 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

onions

Workers repacking imported onions from Egypt in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Onion prices in Tiruchy fell on Monday after the arrival of 50 tonnes of the vegetable from Egypt and from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. From Rs 160 a kg, the prices dropped to Rs 110-140, depending on the grade. Traders were down in the dumps over the past few days as people avoided buying the vegetable owing to high prices. Huge quantities of onion which were ready for harvest in Karnataka were destroyed in heavy rain.

This led to drop in supply in Tamil Nadu, and in turn, rise in prices. According to the Onion Wholesalers’ Association in Tiruchy, the daily average requirement in city and the central region is 300 tonnes. However, only 150 tonnes were available over the past couple of weeks.  

A Thangarasu, secretary of the association, said, “As a major onion market in the State, the Tiruchy market has been supplying onion to eight central districts. Usually, onions are brought from Bengaluru, Nasik and Madhya Pradesh. Following a major dip in the arrival, demand shot up here.”

Prices expected to decrease further in coming days

With harvest underway in Nasik and Madhya Pradesh, demand for onions will not be as high as before, Thangarasu said. On Monday, the first batch of 50 tonnes of onion arrived at the Tiruchy wholesale market from Nasik and Madhya Pradesh. Prices dropped and are expected to decrease further in the coming days. On Monday, the price of first-quality onion stood at Rs 140 in the market against Rs 160 on Saturday. Ramesh, a trader who sells shallots (small onions), said that following the arrival of shallots from Perambalur, the price now stood at Rs 100 per kg. 

Raid on warehouses
Based on an order from the Civil Supplies Department, a team of officials conducted raids on warehouses of onion traders to check for hoarding. Following the raids in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, officials said no violations were observed in the districts. Department officials warned retailers not to sell onions at exorbitant prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy Onion price price hike Egypt
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp