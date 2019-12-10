Home States Tamil Nadu

Proceedings against Pachaiyappa Trust staff stayed

When the matter came up earlier, the appellant had filed an affidavit giving an undertaking that he shall not indulge in any such activity in future.

Published: 10th December 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court has restrained the interim administrator of the Pachaiyappas Trust from going ahead with the disciplinary proceedings initiated against K Sekar, working as superintendent of an institution run by the Trust.The bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted the injunction while passing interim orders on appeals from Sekar, on December 6.

The issue raised in the appeals was about the jurisdiction of the interim administrator, appointed earlier by the High Court, to take disciplinary action against the appellant, keeping in view an earlier order of a single judge dated June 14, 2018.The charge against the appellant was that he had indulged in an unlawful assembly along with others by sitting on a ‘dharna’ against the Trust office.

When the matter came up earlier, the appellant had filed an affidavit giving an undertaking that he shall not indulge in any such activity in future. And the bench took it on record.The bench also noticed that there is a Committee of Management which is enjoined with the duty of performing the functions as entailed therein and it includes the functions relating to the control and administration over the employees of the Institution.

Thus, certain statutory functions are to be performed by the Committee, the constitution whereof is provided under Section 11 of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act. In the absence of the Committee, the competent authority has the power to appoint a Special Administrator in terms of Section 14-A of the Act, who can act as the management. It will have to be determined as to whether the Administrator of the Trust appointed by the High Court in the proceedings referred to above, would also be authorised to take control of the Institution and exercise powers as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp