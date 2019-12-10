Proceedings against Pachaiyappa Trust staff stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court has restrained the interim administrator of the Pachaiyappas Trust from going ahead with the disciplinary proceedings initiated against K Sekar, working as superintendent of an institution run by the Trust.The bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted the injunction while passing interim orders on appeals from Sekar, on December 6.

The issue raised in the appeals was about the jurisdiction of the interim administrator, appointed earlier by the High Court, to take disciplinary action against the appellant, keeping in view an earlier order of a single judge dated June 14, 2018.The charge against the appellant was that he had indulged in an unlawful assembly along with others by sitting on a ‘dharna’ against the Trust office.

When the matter came up earlier, the appellant had filed an affidavit giving an undertaking that he shall not indulge in any such activity in future. And the bench took it on record.The bench also noticed that there is a Committee of Management which is enjoined with the duty of performing the functions as entailed therein and it includes the functions relating to the control and administration over the employees of the Institution.

Thus, certain statutory functions are to be performed by the Committee, the constitution whereof is provided under Section 11 of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act. In the absence of the Committee, the competent authority has the power to appoint a Special Administrator in terms of Section 14-A of the Act, who can act as the management. It will have to be determined as to whether the Administrator of the Trust appointed by the High Court in the proceedings referred to above, would also be authorised to take control of the Institution and exercise powers as well.