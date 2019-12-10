Ramnad cop expresses willingness to hang Nirbhaya rape convicts

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 42-year-old Head Constable from Ramanathapuram has written to the Director-General of Prisons, Tihar Jail in New Delhi volunteering to execute the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

S Subash Srinivasan, who joined the police force in the year 1997, is now a head constable attached to the in-service training centre in Ramanathapuram. In his letter sent through post on Friday, Srinivasan wrote that he learnt through media reports that the convicts could not be hanged for want of an executioner in Tihar Jail and that it was shocking to know that the convicts who committed a heinous crime could not be hanged due to unavailability of an executioner.

He further added that he desired to serve as an executioner/ hangman at the New Delhi prison to execute the capital punishment.

“I assure you that the work you give will be accomplished effectively and do not pay me while I’m working there. So, I humbly ask you to let me work there,” he said in his letter.