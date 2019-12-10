Home States Tamil Nadu

Rowdy gang attacks Puducherry police team with knives, one held

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two constables of the Puducherry police were attacked by a rowdy gang, at Thirubuvanai on Sunday night. This is just two months after a similar incident in October when two police constables were beaten up and injured by three rowdies at Karikalampakkam.

Based on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar, attached to Thirubuvanai police station, led a team to nab notorious rowdy Jana alias Janarthanan (32), who has been booked under Goondas Act, but is at large. The police team closed in on Jana and his gang comprising of more than 10 members, who were partying in a shed inside a sugarcane field at around 4 pm.  

When the cops asked Jana to surrender, the gang threatened the police with weapons which included a guns, country-made bombs and long knives. The police, he and his The gang threw knives at the police team as they went ahead to arrest Jana, causing minor injuries to constables  Natarajan and Parthasarathy.

Taking advantage of the situation, Jana and his gang members entered a sugarcane field. The police chased them but they escaped, leaving behind their weapons. Only one of their associates, Sarathak alias Sathrakragavan (35) of Chinna Babusamudram, who slipped and fell, was caught. He is accused in a murder, attempt to murder and robbery. 

Jana is an accused in the murder of All India NR Congress functionary Velazhagan, on April 19, 2017, and other cases, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranganathan. He was booked under Goondas act twice. However, subsequently, the High Court quashed his arrest under Goondas act. He has been booked under the act yet again, for threatening the witnesses in the Velazhagan murder case which is under trial in court, he said.

