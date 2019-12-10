Rs 50 lakh for panchayat prez post: viral video

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A video surfaced on social media platforms on Monday, in which few villagers near Panruti were seen putting a price on the local body election posts, which showed, Rs 50 lakh for panchayat president and `15 lakh for vice-president. This has raised serious concerns among the officials.As the nominations for rural local body elections started in the district, the Nadakuppam village, part of the Panruti Panchayat union, decided to take part in the gathering of choosing their nominees.

At the Amman temple in Nadakuppam village on Monday, the entire village, with its elders and influential persons had gathered to choose their representatives. During the discussion, a person is seen announcing `50 lakh for panchayat president post and `15 lakh for vice president post in the video.It also shows a person reading out, one Saktivel, to be elected unopposed as panchayat president and another Murugan as vice-president, as they were shown that they were willing to “foot the bill”.

Coming across the video and its reach with the people, the Cuddalore District Collector V Anbuselvan immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident and about Saktivel and Murugan.Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Saktivel denied having participated in the “bidding”, and said, “I have studied only till class 9. By no means I can afford `50 lakh. This is a work of people who are against me.

To inquire into this, I have also filed a case with Muthandikuppam police station.”However, the Nadakuppam villagers also said that they were promised welfare works for the village, and hence they decided to elect them unopposed.