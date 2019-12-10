Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu local body polls: Aspirants prefer to wait and watch than file papers

Parties including DMK, Congress and Left approached Supreme Court on Monday saying the State Election Commission did not follow reservation norms and are not conducting de-limitation properly.

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite the process of filing nominations for local body elections starting on Monday, aspirants seemed to adopt a wait and watch policy with opposition parties knocking on Supreme Court doors again.

The court will hear the plea on December 11.

“We do not want to follow the nomination process again. Two years ago, they called for nominations but the election never happened. The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 11. Let the judgement come, then we will file nominations,” said Ranganthan, an aspirant in Tiruchy.

A few candidates, however, purchased the forms on Monday, so that they could file their nominations immediately after the judgement. “We purchased the application forms. If the Court delivers its order on Wednesday, we will have a gap of five days. But if the hearing is adjourned, we would get less time. So we are just  buying the forms now and filling them up,” said Rajendran, an aspirant who collected his forms in
Manikandam Union.

Aspirants of political parties, meanwhile, have been told to wait for the leadership
to complete negotiations with allies with regard to seat-sharing. A senior AIADMK functionary said, “Negotiations with our alliance partners are scheduled in the next couple of days. Once we come to a conclusion we will instruct cadre to file nominations. We are expecting the negotiations to end on
judgement day.”

As of Monday, 127 nominations were received for Village Panchayat members, 13 nominations for Village Panchayat President and none for Panchayat Union Chairman and District Panchayat members.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu local body polls TN local body polls
