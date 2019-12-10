Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai geared up for 'Karthigai Deepam'

The divine ambience has spread throughout the temple town of Tiruvannamalai as the annual festival drew thousands of devotees to witness the two major events- bharani dheepam and maha dheepam.

Published: 10th December 2019 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bharani deepam

Bharani Deepam lit in the premises of Arunachaleswarar temple. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Karthigai deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple is culminating to the lighting of Mahadheepam Tuesday evening on the hills amid tight security. More than ten lakh people are expected to view the holy event.

The maha dheepam will be lit atop the 2668-feet-tall Annamalaiyar Hills at 6.00 p.m. All the arrangements have been made for the mega event marking the ten-day dheepam festival. A 200 kg-weighing cauldron, 3500 litres of ghee, 1000 metre wick made of gada cloth reached the hill top to light the dheepam.

Earlier in the day, Bharani dheepam was lit in the temple premises amid chants of hymns praising the presiding deity Annamalaiyar. 

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) minister Sevoor S Ramachandran, Secretary and Commissioner K Phanindra Reddy and Tiruvannamalai district collector KS Kandasamy were present.

The divine ambience has spread throughout the temple town of Tiruvannamalai as the annual festival drew thousands of devotees to witness the two major events- bharani dheepam and maha dheepam.

About ten thousand policemen have been deployed for security in the temple and the town. Additional DGP (L&O) K Jayanth Murali and North Zone IG P Nagarajan are supervising security arrangements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karthigai Deepam Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp