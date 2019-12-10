Home States Tamil Nadu

TN man lands in jail for trying to forcibly 'marry' college senior on moving bus

Inquiries revealed that Jagan fell in love with his senior when he was pursuing his graduation at a college in Vaniyambadi.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A 25-year-old private employee tried to 'marry' his college senior against her will on a moving bus in Tirupathur district on Tuesday, police said. The commuters onboard the bus plying between Ambur and Vaniyambadi caught hold of M Jagan and roughed him up before giving him to the police. 

Jagan, a resident of Kannadasan Street in Ambur, was standing near 26-year-old Ramya* in the bus which was approaching Vaniyambadi bus stand. He then took out a 'holy thread' kept in his pocket and tried to tie it around Ramya's neck. Though caught unawares, Ramya realised the situation and raised an alarm.

"The girl foiled his bid to tie the knot as he moved it close to her. Other commuters onboard the bus rushed to her rescue, caught hold of him," said K Vijayakumar, Sub-inspector, who probed the incident.

Jagan works at a shoe manufacturing company in Ambur while the girl works as an accountant in a chemical firm in Vaniyambadi. He was picked from the police outpost at the Vaniyambadi bus stand.

Inquiries have revealed that Jagan met his senior Ramya when he was pursuing his graduation at a college in Vaniyambadi. He fell in love with her and expressed his interest in her. However, despite several attempts, she kept rejecting his marriage proposal, citing age and caste reasons.

Last Sunday, her betrothal was performed at Ambur, after which Jagan decided to forcibly marry her.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's uncle A Thirunavukkarasu, Jagan was booked under Section 4 of Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

He was produced before the judicial magistrate in Vaniyambadi and remanded in judicial custody.

*Name has been changed to protect privacy

