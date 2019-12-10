Will transplanted trees survive, asks Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Will the trees survive at the new place where they are transplanted?” This question was raised by a division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C Saravanan of Madras High Court, when the PIL petition from retired army officer PB Narayan of Egmore came up for further hearing on Monday.



The PIL challenged the proposal of the management of Ophthalmology and Eye Hospital in Egmore, to fell 75 fully-grown trees situated inside its campus for expansion programme. The bench directed the government to file a report after study.

