Alumnus spends Rs 1.14 crores to renovate Tamil Nadu government school 

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: It just took a visit to Government Koduvai School's restroom for KM Subramanian, an alumnus of the school, to realise ordeal of students.

Over the next few days, the successful garment manufacturer Subramanian, disappointed by the sad state of toilets, spent Rs 30 lakh to build around 58 toilets in the school early this year.

However, things did not stop there. Even as the construction work was underway, the Tirupur businessman who used to spend a lot of time with students felt that the institution needed a renovation.

During the five months period, between March and August 2019, Subramanian spent a total of Rs 1.14 crore for construction of an auditorium, additional classrooms, parapet walls, and setting up a borewell, rainwater harvesting system, reverse osmosis (RO) plant among other works.

Born into a modest farmer's family, Subramanian, who studied in the school between 1973 and 1982, completed his Engineering, had his ups and downs and climbed up the ladder after he established his own venture in 1993.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "I got an invitation from the school to participate in a meeting. I immediately accepted it. After the event, I walked to the restroom and found it unclean. I was shocked and expressed my dissatisfaction to the school authorities. I was told that the school lacked funds. So I decided to build 58 toilets at a cost of Rs 30 lakh."

While the construction activities were on, Subramanian said, "I visited the school premises and began spending time with students. I found that the entire school needed renovation. I ended up spending a total of Rs 1.14 crores on infrastructure."

Headmistress of the school, Prema, said, "He just came to visit the school in February 2019, but offered a big package that surprised all of us. When he initiated building toilets, we requested a small auditorium for the students as they were forced stand under the Sun during prayers. But he built a big large auditorium spread across 15,000 sq foot."

Besides, he walked around the school and renovated entire school complex which currently houses more than 1,200 students, she said, adding "he has also created a trust for alumni of the school for donations."

Sharing his experience in the school, Subramanian said, "In our times, there were around 400 students. I still remember the days when school students spent a lot of time under shades of trees. I liked all subjects that were taught."

Subramanian, the youngest of his three siblings, completed his B E (Mechanical Engineering) from PSG College (1986-1990).

His company K M Knitwear is one of the leading garment exporters in Tirupur with a current turnover of Rs 750 crores in the financial year 2019-20.