Auction time: Two panchayat president posts finalised in Pudukkottai

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: A day after video of a reported auction for the post of panchayat president in Cuddalore went viral, auctions were reported in two villages in Pudukkottai.

Reportedly, the panchayat president post in two villages in the Thiruvarankulam panchayat union was sold for a total sum of Rs 23 lakh.

While no video of the action has emerged so far, sources confirmed that an auction indeed happened and that it was organised in the village temple premises on Monday.

In one village, where the panchayat president post is reserved for a Woman (general) candidate, a sum of Rs 12 lakh towards the temple fund was agreed by villagers in return for unopposed elections.

With the candidate offering the sum instantly, the villagers sealed the deal and confirmed the candidate would be elected without any competition.

Similarly, a panchayat where the president’s post is reserved for a general candidate, a deal for an election without opposition in fray was agreed upon, after the candidate offered to pay Rs 11 lakh to the temple fund.

While the candidate requested time till the date of the nomination, local villagers rushed things along by saying they would look for an alternative if the aspirant did not deposit the sum to the temple before the nomination.

While a deal was made among villagers, candidates remained tight-lipped when contacted by TNIE. Both

candidates have reportedly assured themselves of the posts by paying money.

However, they confirmed that they are going to contest the election and have already started procedures for nomination. When contacted, District Election Officer P Uma Maheshwari said, “We have no information of this sort till date. We would look into the issue and see if there is any incident. Necessary

action would be taken if an issue is found.”