Home States Tamil Nadu

Auction time: Two panchayat president posts finalised in Pudukkottai

Reportedly, the panchayat president post in two villages in the Thiruvarankulam panchayat union was sold for a total sum of Rs 23 lakh.

Published: 11th December 2019 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: A day after video of a reported auction for the post of panchayat president in Cuddalore went viral, auctions were reported in two villages in Pudukkottai.

Reportedly, the panchayat president post in two villages in the Thiruvarankulam panchayat union was sold for a total sum of Rs 23 lakh.

While no video of the action has emerged so far, sources confirmed that an auction indeed happened and that it was organised in the village temple premises on Monday.  

In one village, where the panchayat president post is reserved for a Woman (general) candidate, a sum of Rs 12 lakh towards the temple fund was agreed by villagers in return for unopposed elections.

With the candidate offering the sum instantly, the villagers sealed the deal and confirmed the candidate would be elected without any competition.

Similarly, a panchayat where the president’s post is reserved for a general candidate, a deal for an election without opposition in fray was agreed upon, after the candidate offered to pay Rs 11 lakh to the temple fund. 

While the candidate requested time till the date of the nomination, local villagers rushed things along by saying they would look for an alternative if the aspirant did not deposit the sum to the temple before the nomination. 

While a deal was made among villagers, candidates remained tight-lipped when contacted by TNIE. Both
candidates have reportedly assured themselves of the posts by paying money.

However, they confirmed that they are going to contest the election and have already started procedures for nomination. When contacted, District Election Officer P Uma Maheshwari said, “We have no information of this sort till date. We would look into the issue and see if there is any incident. Necessary
action would be taken if an issue is found.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pudukkottai Pudukkottai panchayat
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp