Home States Tamil Nadu

CMRL experts to visit Coimbatore, discuss possibility of metro project in city

As details for the feasibility study were collected separately from all the major departments, the city corporation has requested officials from the CMRL to visit the city for inclusive metering.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

For representational purposes (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A team of experts from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is likely to visit the city next week to discuss the possibilities of implementing the metro project here.

Systra Group, a private consulting and engineering company, had recently completed a feasibility study on the implementation of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in the city, which was later submitted to the CMRL.

Sources state that the consulting firm has proposed four corridors for the metro project for a total distance of 136 km.

As details for the feasibility study were collected separately from all the major departments, the city corporation has requested officials from the CMRL to visit the city for inclusive metering.

Hinting at other possibilities such as monorail, suspension rail or even an exclusive pathway for buses, sources said that the metro is not the only option on the table at the moment.

Corporation Commissioner J Sravan Kumar said that the project would be implemented in such a way, keeping in mind the population and infrastructure growth in the next 40 to 50 years.

"Following the feasibility study, the officials came up with requests and clarifications on where to place the yard for the metro project. As there is an integrated bus terminal proposed at Vellalore, we thought of including one corridor or pathway to the location to ease the flow of travellers in the future," Sravan said.

Sources say that the metro rail project will be designed in a way that does not clash with the bus routes.

Possible corridors highlighted in the study:

Route - Distance in km
* Ukkadam to Kaniyur - 26
* Ukkadam to Pilichi near Karamadai - 24
* Thanneerpandal to Karanampettai - 42
* Karunya Nagar to Ganeshpuram - 44

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Coimbatore Coimbatore metro project
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp