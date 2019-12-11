Consumers wary of dark red Egypt onions

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Onions imported from Egypt reached Thanjavur vegetable market on Tuesday. But consumers seemed to be wary of buying the variety despite it being sold Rs 100-110 per kg, Homegrown onions are being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Egyptian onions reached Tiruchy on Monday from where two tonnes arrived at the Kamaraj vegetable market in Thanjavur on Tuesday. But the response, lack of it rather, from consumers has left traders worried.

SK Chidambaram, a trader who bought the variety in bulk, said consumers were wary of the variety because they were dark red in colour whereas the domestic varieties are pinkish. “Apart from the dark red colour, onions from Egypt have more layers which are not useful’’ he reasoned for the lack of enthusiasm among buyers. Hoteliers, however, do not have any qualms about buying the imported variety.

Meanwhile, the price of the onion which ruled high for the last three months started easing a bit. What was selling at Rs 200 per kg two days ago sold at Rs 160. Traders hoped the prices would come down further as they have been informed the load of onions from Maharastra has been started moving towards Tamil Nadu market. “Onion from Maharastra is expected to reach the market in another week”, Chidambaram said.