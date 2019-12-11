Home States Tamil Nadu

Consumers wary of dark red Egypt onions

S K Chidambaram, a trader who bought the variety in bulk, said consumers were wary of the variety because they were dark red in colour whereas the domestic varieties are pinkish.

Published: 11th December 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

onions

Workers repacking imported onions from Egypt in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Onions imported from Egypt reached Thanjavur vegetable market on Tuesday. But consumers seemed to be wary of buying the variety despite it being sold Rs 100-110 per kg, Homegrown onions are being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Egyptian onions reached Tiruchy on Monday from where two tonnes arrived at the Kamaraj vegetable market in Thanjavur on Tuesday. But the response, lack of it rather, from consumers has left traders worried.

SK Chidambaram, a trader who bought the variety in bulk, said consumers were wary of the variety because they were dark red in colour whereas the domestic varieties are pinkish. “Apart from the dark red colour, onions from Egypt have more layers which are not useful’’ he reasoned for the lack of enthusiasm among buyers. Hoteliers, however, do not have any qualms about buying the imported variety.

Meanwhile, the price of the onion which ruled high for the last three months started easing a bit. What was selling at Rs 200 per kg two days ago sold at Rs 160. Traders hoped the prices would come down further as they have been informed the load of onions from Maharastra has been started moving towards Tamil Nadu market. “Onion from Maharastra is expected to reach the market in another week”, Chidambaram said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Egyptian onions Onions price hike
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp