Gang murders 11-year-old boy, buries him in Ariyamangalam dump yard

TIRUCHY: The case of a 11-year-old boy who was reported missing a few days ago took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as he was found dead in the Ariyamangalam dump yard. A group of four youth, including two juveniles, allegedly killed the boy and buried him in a pit in the yard, police said.

On December 7, parents of 11-year-old Abdul Wahid lodged a complaint with Ariyamangalam police stating that their son had been missing since December 3.

During investigation, police found that Wahid, a class sixth drop out, used to hang out with some youngsters in the locality.

When police inquired the youngsters, they allegedly confessed that they murdered the boy and buried him in the dump yard.

On Tuesday, police and RDO and a doctor reached the dump yard where the suspects took them to a water-filled pit and told them that Wahid was buried there.

After draining water out, police recovered the body. Sources said Wahid used to hang out with the gang and collect iron scrap in the yard. The boys would sell it and share the money. On December 3, the gang had an argument with Wahid over sharing money and assaulted him.

Realising that Wahid was dead and fearing police action, the gang smashed the boy’s face and

dumped it in the 15-feet deep pit, sources added.

All the four were taken into custody for interrogation. No case has been registered yet.