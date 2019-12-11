‘Like sand mafias, water mafias on rise in Chennai’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like land and sand mafias, water mafias are on the rise, of late, a division bench of the Madras High Court has observed.

Unless the government wakes up and removes the encroachments on water bodies and prevents water theft and creates necessary infrastructural facilities to store water, the future generation will have to face severe drought and water scarcity, the bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan warned.

The judges made the remarks when a contempt application arising out of a PIL petition from Konambedu Village People Welfare Association, came up for further hearing, on Tuesday.Originally, the writ petition was filed last year and a division bench had directed the Tiruvallur District Collector to file a status report.

Alleging that no action was taken despite lapse of one year, the petitioner association preferred the present contempt application.

Even though there was copious rain in the recent past and almost all the tanks and lakes in the village, coming under the Avadi Municipality, are brimming with water, the petitioner alleged that certain miscreants illegally drained water from them and transported the same in tankers for commercial purposes. Moreover, the encroachments on the water bodies were also yet to be removed, as per the earlier court orders, the petitioner contended, and prayed for a direction to the authorities, to take appropriate action to remove the encroachments and prevent water theft from tanks and lakes. And the bench ordered notice to authorities on the contempt application, returnable in two weeks.