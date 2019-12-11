Man held for raping teenager for four months in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old man was arrested in Coimbatore on Tuesday night for allegedly raping a Class IX student repeatedly over the past four months at his residence at Al-Ameen Colony near Ukkadam.

Police said that the man has been separated from his wife for a year now.

He supplies idly batter to the girl’s family and it was during these visits that he had befriended her. Both of them exchanged phone numbers. However, he reportedly started sexually assaulting her four months ago.

The girl’s father is a drunkard and the mother had died a few years ago.