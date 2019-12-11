Nadur tragedy: No bail for bizman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Principal District Court dismissed a bail petition filed by S Sivasubramanian (54), who was arrested after a wall of his house in Nadur collapsed on December 2, killing 17 people.

The council of the suspect had on December 5 filed a petition before the court seeking bail for him and the case came to hearing on November 9.

The court had adjourned its decision earlier and when it came for hearing again on Tuesday, it dismissed the plea.

The advocates from the defence council said that only after receiving a copy of the order can they know on what grounds the bail petition was dismissed. He was booked under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Property Prevention of Damage and Loss (TNPPDL) Act and arrested on December 3.