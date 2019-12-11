PN Rao takes over as Dakshin Bharat Area GOC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lieutenant General Pandala Nagesh Rao, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, has taken over the charge of General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area.

Dakshin Bharat Area has its headquarters in Chennai which is under Southern Command of the Indian Army. The General was commissioned in December 1982 into Fifth Battalion the Parachute Regiment, from Indian Military Academy. He was the Sword of Honour of his course.

Lt General Rao has commanded 5 Parachute Regiment in Operation RAKSHAK in Jammu & Kashmir; a Mountain Brigade in Binnaguri, a Mountain Division in Manipur and a Mountain Strike Corps at Ranchi, later at Panagarh. Before taking over as General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, he was Chief of Staff at Headquarters, South Western Command, Jaipur.

The General Officer has soldiered arduously during his extensive career and has served in Operation Blue Star, Operation Trident, Operation Pawan, Operation Orchid, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Vijay, Operation Rakshak and Operation Rhino.

He has been awarded Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Command Commendation Card, Wound Medal – twice, Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal for Gallantry.

After initial schooling at St Edward’s School, Shimla, and Doveton Corrie School, Madras, Gen Rao joined National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. The General Officer is a graduate of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and is an alumnus of coveted National Defence College, New Delhi.