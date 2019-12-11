Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 10-crore fine slapped on Kovai realtor

Builder’s counsel said it has filed for post-facto clearance pending with the ministry.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slapped `10 crore interim penalty on Town and City Developers, a real-estate firm in Coimbatore, for constructing a multi-storeyed apartment without obtaining environmental clearance. The realtor had constructed 71,000 sq mt mega apartment complex titled “Golden City” having 1,220 flats at Vedapatti village in 2015.

Petitioner V Sankara Subramanian challenged the construction before NGT. Environment ministry and Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) have submitted replies confirming that the builder did not obtain mandatory prior environmental  clearance.

Builder’s counsel said it has filed for post-facto clearance pending with the ministry. After hearing all parties, the green bench imposed `10-crore interim fine and constituted a panel comprising representatives from TNPCB, CPCB, MoEF regional officer, SIEAA and an expert from IIT-Madras to visit the site and arrive at the final compensation to be paid for the damage caused to environment.

