Striking a ‘folk’ chord with voters

PUDUKOTTAI: With political parties looking for creative ways to approach voters before the local body elections, an indigenous folk group in Pudukkottai has been making waves among candidates. Specialised in composing original folk songs, the group rewrites their lyrics using candidates’ profiles to help garner votes.

Vimala Recording Studio has proved popular with cadre of political parties ahead of any election. Started in the late 90s, the folk group helps in creating energetic campaign songs by adding candidates’ names, symbols and their promises to their collection of folk compositions.

“We usually perform at functions. Folk music has always had an impact on the public as it is part and parcel of our culture. Using traditional instruments such as nadaswaram and thavil, we work on the songs according to requirements,” said Chella Thangai, lead singer of the group.

The group rewrites, composes and records in less than 24 hours around election time. “As the elections are fast-paced, we deliver the songs in less than 24 hours. With a team of 15,  including singers, instrument players and sound engineers, we keep improvising to find new tunes and lyrics which are catchy and easy
to  remember,” said Thangai.         

Apart from serving as a cost-effective electioneering tool, candidates state using folk music creates an instant connect with voters. "We use several types of electioneering materials like posters and banners, but these songs are something which connect to the audience instantly. They are catchy and also have a wide reach. Several renowned political leaders from the district have used the folk music of the group as their key electioneering tool," said a senior AIADMK official from the district.
The group charges Rs 5,000 for songs sung by the male artiste and Rs 7,000 for songs sung by the female. For a duet, Rs 10,000 is the charge. "The reach of folk music has reduced drastically over the years, as we do not have much commercial value. We hope the local body polls provide us an opportunity for revival," said a member of the group.

Song in 24 hours
Indigenous folk group in Pudukkottai gets campaign songs ready for candidates in 24 hours, which help them reach out to voters.

