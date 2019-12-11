Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Constable lauded after video of him saving senior citizen goes viral

V Prabhu, posted with the Highway Patrol in Ramji Nagar was on duty when he found Kapoor lying unconscious there.

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A video on TikTok of a police constable administering CPR and saving an old man’s life went viral and won several hearts on the internet. V Prabhu, posted with the Highway Patrol in Ramji Nagar, Tiruchy saved Abdul Kapoor’s life with his quick thinking and action in the incident which took place on November 6.

Prabhu was on duty when he found Kapoor lying unconscious at Ramji Nagar.

Kapoor, along with his wife and grandson, met with an accident while crossing the road at Ramji Nagar. A car hit the trio and Kapoor and his wife were thrown to the ground while a bike fell on his grandson.

As soon as Prabhu saw Kapoor lying unconscious, he checked for his pulse. He administered CPR and provided first-aid. Kapoor regained consciousness and started breathing.”

I learned CPR during my training with the State Disaster Response Force (SPRF). In order to not forget the skill, classes are conducted every year. I just used those skills at the right time,” said Prabhu.

Kapoor is a resident of Pirattiyur. He, along with his wife and grandson was taken to hospital after the incident.

