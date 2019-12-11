TN best suited for tech growth: OPS tells US bizmen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday invited entrepreneurs from the United States to invest in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in a meeting with members of the US-India business council, which was held at the secretariat on Tuesday, the Deputy CM said that the State is best suited for technological growth as 8,000 acres of land is readily available for development purposes.

‘’With three submarine cables, landing in Chennai with 14.8 TBPS of bandwidth, surplus power availability, and high-quality human resources, the State is best suited for data parks and IT establishments,’’ he said.

In the meeting, members of the US-India business council led by Nisha Biswal, president of the council, met the Deputy CM. He further highlighted that TN has issued various policies to create the business-friendly state such as new IT Policy, Start-up and Innovation Policy, Food Processing Policy, Textile Policy, Energy Policy and the Electric Vehicle Policy. And he further recalled the State had signed as many as 304 MoUs for the value of nearly 43 billion US dollars through the GIM-2019. During the meeting, Ambika Sharma, managing director of the US-India business council, S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of TN and others, took part.