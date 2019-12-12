61-yr-old held in Coimbatore for sexually assaulting minor

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Rural Police arrested a 61-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl over the past six months. It was the girl’s mother who found explicit recordings of calls from the man on her daughter’s phone and filed a complaint with the police.

The man, a neighbour, started talking to the 15-year-old girl after befriending the family. After establishing contact, he reportedly lured her into having sex with him. It was on Monday the mother checked the girl’s phone and found a few call recordings, where the man is heard asking the latter for sexual favours.

The mother filed a complaint with Thudiyalur All-Women Police on Tuesday. The police arrested the man under different sections of IPC and POCSO Act.The police said that the man had been sexually assaulting the girl for the past six months, when her parents were not home. Every time the girl expressed hesitation, the man reportedly threatened to tell everyone about the affair.