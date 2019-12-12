Gall midge flies wreak havoc on samba paddy cultivation in Tamil Nadu

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Samba crop cultivated in Nagapattinam, Tiruchy and Karaikal districts face a new nemesis in the form of gall midges. The insects have affected at least five blocks in Nagapattinam district.

Around 100 acres in Karaikal district and 50 acres in Nagapattinam district have been hit by gall midges (Aanaikomban Eee), according to the Agriculture department.

Also known as gall gnats, gall midges are a type of fly with antennae-like-horns which attack paddy shoots.

A team of Agriculture department officials led by Joint Director S Pannerselvam and researchers from ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Sikkal) have been conducting inspections over the past four days in fields

across Nagapattinam district.

“We have so far confirmed 50 acres of damage in the district. Such a spread is unprecedented. We cannot hold farmer orientations due to the election code of conduct being in place, so we are meeting farmers in their respective places to sensitise them and control the damage. We have met 40 farmers so far and advised them to use chemical means over 10 acres,” said Pannerselvam.

A great deal of crop damage has been reported in Kilvelur, Keezhaiyur, Thirumarugal, Thalaignayiru and Vedaranyam. blocks.

All are southern blocks of Nagapattinam district, where long-duration paddy varieties are cultivated in samba season.

The inspection team found 10 acres above the economic threshold limit (ETL) which need immediate attention. Gall midges have affected crops transplanted 30 days ago as well as those directly sown 50 days ago.

Gall midges belong to the Cecidomyiidae family. The adults first attack the shoots and leaf sheets of paddy crops and lay 100 to 300 eggs. The eggs hatch and maggots emerge. The maggots are capable of changing the complete anatomy of the growing crops. Farmers would know the symptoms only when the shoots come out in tubular shape, rather than being flat.

The maggots would eat the shoots from inside for 10 days, became cocooned as a pupa for another five days and break out of the cocoons as adult gall midges. The adult insects live for another seven

days and die after infecting other shoots.

Researchers have termed the gall midge infestation as ‘unprecedented’ and attributed it to climate change. K Chandrasekar, an entomologist from ICAR-KVK, said, “These insects have shown up now due to continuous downpours for the past few months due to climate change which led to excess stagnant water in fields.

Farmers should try organic means of control before resorting to chemical means like Fibronil. Chemicals can kill beneficial insects like ladybugs, dragonflies, and praying mantises which feed on gall midge maggots.” The researchers also suggested light traps and bonfires to kill the adult flies and avoid applying urea in water-stagnated paddy fields.

The farmers are becoming slightly worried by the attack of gall midges and stemborers (Kuruthu Poochi). S Sambandham, a farmer leader from Thalaignayiru, said, “Our crops would become toast due to insect damage if the Agriculture department waits till the elections and code of conduct to get over.

The district administrations in delta districts have vehicles with LED screens. They should send

them to all places of cultivation with messages on diagnosis, control and prevention.”

Agriculture officials in Karaikal said they could conduct camps and orientation sessions or farmers in Karaikal as it is part of the Union Territory. “We have made field visits along with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute (PAJANCOA&RI) in Thirunallar and Nedungadu communes and found 100 acres to have been impacted, but only 10 acres are above ETL. We would

conduct camps in 11 places in Karaikal district in the coming week,” said J Senthil Kumar, Additional Director, Agriculture department, Karaikal.

In Tiruchy district, 25 acres of paddy crops have reportedly faced attacks from gall midges. Agriculture officials have been instructed to conduct field visits to assess the situation. The officials are also educating farmers on precautionary measures.

Officials said, “This is the first time we are seeing these insects in Tiruchy district. Each fly would lay hundreds of eggs and hence, swift action is necessary to control it. Otherwise, they may spread

rapidly.”

Officials appealed to farmers to contact the Agriculture department immediately if they come across the midges on their land.