In a first, Tamil Nadu police arrest man for uploading child porn on social media

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHI: A 42-year-old railway contract worker from Tiruchy was arrested by the police for uploading and sharing child porn on social media websites here on Thursday. Police sources said that the accused has been sharing explicit content in social media through three fake IDs created by him. It is said he was the first person in Tamil Nadu to be arrested by the police in an effort to eradicate child porn.

Police sources said that Christober Alphonse (42) of Palakarai area was working as a contract worker in the Railways department in Tiruchy. On Thursday, based on reports from Chennai cybercrime department, about multiple social media accounts activites, the Tiruchy cyber crime police officials conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of the man.

It is said that Alphonse had uploaded and shared child pornography through three fake IDs as Nilavan, Aadavan and one other name in social media.

"We have found out that the accused has been taking child pornography videos and photographs from different websites and was allegedly uploading it in his FaceBook page," a senior police official from Tiruchy said.

"Also, the accused person has been sending such videos and images through other messaging applications to several other people," he added. The accused has allegedly revealed that he has induced children to indulge in sexual offences.

Alphonse has been booked under multiple sections of POCSO act including Section 13, 14, and 15 for using Child for pornographic purposes and also storing explicit content involving children and under sections 67 (A, B, C) of information technology act for uploading and sharing child pornography in social media sites.

On Thursday, he was remanded under judicial custody for further investigations.