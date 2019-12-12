Nagapattinam shuts over government medical college demand

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Normal life took a hit as Nagapattinam and several other villages went into a complete shutdown on Thursday demanding the setup of a government medical college in Orathur near the district.

Over 5000 shops in Nagapattinam, Nagore and villages such as Sikkal, Kilvelur, Thirumarugal, and Velankanni have been shut for 24 hours.

The residents of the district have resorted to widespread protests, led by the Chamber of Commerce, after petitions, seeking shifting of the setup to Mayiladuthurai, were filed in Madras High Court.

Speaking to TNIE, president of Nagapattinam Chamber of Commerce RK Ravi said, “Nagapattinam requires a medical college as it has all the necessities. Nagapattinam is prone to disasters and natural calamities every year. All the necessary plans were in place to construct the college. But now it is getting blocked due to petitions from Mayiladuthurai. We demand to start the works as planned.”

The trade unions, labour unions, autorickshaw drivers associations, political parties, nonprofit organizations, fisherfolk communities joined the traders, affecting normal life and businesses worth crores of rupees for a day. “We want to show through our unity and our sacrifice that we need a medical college desperately in our division which is lagging in medical and health services,” said P Sundharavelu, the secretary of Chamber of Commerce in Nagapattinam.

Thousands of fishers from 19 villages in three taluks Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, and Vedaranyam did not go to the sea on Thursday. While speaking to TNIE, RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fishermen representative said, “Nagapattinam has lost so many industrial plants establishments in sectors like fishing, railway, banking, and commerce. We will stand with Mayiladuthurai for their cause of district. But, it is not fair to take away the medical college which we deserve. Our fishers have been losing their lives every year. The injured fishers are being referred to medical colleges in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. We need a medical college.”

The fish procurement and fish sales also did not take place in Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The ice plants were also shut. Fish wholesale merchants, sellers, ice loaders, fuel loaders, porters, boat cleaners, and other harbour workers also joined in the day-long strike.

The public was also affected due to the strike due to unavailability of commodities, food and lack of vehicles to hire.

Over 10000 people from various walks of life carried out a massive rally from Nagapattinam New Bus Stand to the District Collectorate. Cadres from several major political parties like the ruling AIADMK, DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPM, and MJK participated. Kilvelur MLA U Madhivanan, former ministers and AIADMK senior functionaries R Jeevanandham and KA Jayapal, former MLAs, and several party functionaries were among the leaders who joined the rally.

Lawyers boycotted their court proceedings in Nagapattinam and joined the demonstrations.

Thousands of students studying arts and science, engineering, and nursing in private colleges in Nagapattinam and surrounding places also joined the rally.

The rally stopped just before Valivalam Desikar Polytechnic College in Velipalayam due to limited police permissions. Around 20 representatives were allowed to meet District Collector Praveen P Nair at his chamber in the District Collectorate. The Chamber of Commerce representatives submitted their petition to the collector. Collector Praveen P Nair assured to look into the demands.

It should be noted that the traders in taluks such as Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam, and Tharangambadi Mayiladuthurai revenue division went on a strike to demand the government medical college near Mayiladuthurai on December 3.