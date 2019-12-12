Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam shuts over government medical college demand

The residents of the district have resorted to widespread protests, led by the Chamber of Commerce, after petitions, seeking shifting of the setup to Mayiladuthurai, were filed in Madras High Court. 

Published: 12th December 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

People from various walks of life in Nagapattinam rallying towards Nagapattinam District Collectorate with the demand to start the works for government medical college in Nagapattinam on Thursday. (Photo | Express)PS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Normal life took a hit as Nagapattinam and several other villages went into a complete shutdown on Thursday demanding the setup of a government medical college in Orathur near the district. 

Over 5000 shops in Nagapattinam, Nagore and villages such as Sikkal, Kilvelur, Thirumarugal, and Velankanni have been shut for 24 hours. 

The residents of the district have resorted to widespread protests, led by the Chamber of Commerce, after petitions, seeking shifting of the setup to Mayiladuthurai, were filed in Madras High Court. 

Speaking to TNIE, president of Nagapattinam Chamber of Commerce RK Ravi said, “Nagapattinam requires a medical college as it has all the necessities. Nagapattinam is prone to disasters and natural calamities every year. All the necessary plans were in place to construct the college. But now it is getting blocked due to petitions from Mayiladuthurai. We demand to start the works as planned.”

The trade unions, labour unions, autorickshaw drivers associations, political parties, nonprofit organizations, fisherfolk communities joined the traders, affecting normal life and businesses worth crores of rupees for a day. “We want to show through our unity and our sacrifice that we need a medical college desperately in our division which is lagging in medical and health services,” said P Sundharavelu, the secretary of Chamber of Commerce in Nagapattinam.

Thousands of fishers from 19 villages in three taluks Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, and Vedaranyam did not go to the sea on Thursday. While speaking to TNIE, RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fishermen representative said, “Nagapattinam has lost so many industrial plants establishments in sectors like fishing, railway, banking, and commerce. We will stand with Mayiladuthurai for their cause of district. But, it is not fair to take away the medical college which we deserve. Our fishers have been losing their lives every year. The injured fishers are being referred to medical colleges in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. We need a medical college.”

The fish procurement and fish sales also did not take place in Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The ice plants were also shut. Fish wholesale merchants, sellers, ice loaders, fuel loaders, porters, boat cleaners, and other harbour workers also joined in the day-long strike.

The public was also affected due to the strike due to unavailability of commodities, food and lack of vehicles to hire.

Over 10000 people from various walks of life carried out a massive rally from Nagapattinam New Bus Stand to the District Collectorate. Cadres from several major political parties like the ruling AIADMK, DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPM, and MJK participated. Kilvelur MLA U Madhivanan, former ministers and AIADMK senior functionaries R Jeevanandham and KA Jayapal, former MLAs, and several party functionaries were among the leaders who joined the rally.

Lawyers boycotted their court proceedings in Nagapattinam and joined the demonstrations.

Thousands of students studying arts and science, engineering, and nursing in private colleges in Nagapattinam and surrounding places also joined the rally.

The rally stopped just before Valivalam Desikar Polytechnic College in Velipalayam due to limited police permissions. Around 20 representatives were allowed to meet District Collector Praveen P Nair at his chamber in the District Collectorate. The Chamber of Commerce representatives submitted their petition to the collector. Collector Praveen P Nair assured to look into the demands.

It should be noted that the traders in taluks such as Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam, and Tharangambadi Mayiladuthurai revenue division went on a strike to demand the government medical college near Mayiladuthurai on December 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp