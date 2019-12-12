Ragging: Suspension of 19 MBBS students ends

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Anti-Ragging Committee of Madurai Medical College that met on Wednesday officially ended the suspension of 19 third year MBBS students from the college hostel with immediate effect.



In September last year, the students were suspended from the college for six months (it was later reduced to 45 days) and from the college hostel for one year for ragging first year MBBS students.

The committee was convened after representations were made by the suspended students and their parents stating that the suspension period had ended a few months ago. The meeting that was held at the medical college on Wednesday was headed by Vice Chairman of the Anti-Ragging Committee Dr B Hemanth Kumar. It was also attended by Vice-Principal of the college Dr V Dhanalakshmi and wardens of the college hostels.