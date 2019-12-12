Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways to raze down British-era building for training centre in Tamil Nadu

The news came as a disappointment to economically weaker sections as Railways had been renting out the hall at an affordable rate.

Sources said the transporter is planning to demolish the building to construct a training centre for employees.

Sources said the transporter is planning to demolish the building to construct a training centre for employees. (Photo | EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Very few of those who attended functions at the marriage hall near the RPF barracks may be aware that the hall was constructed in 1897 to train railway employees.

The Railways is now planning to restore the glory of this 122-year-old building. On the flip side, the news came as a disappointment to economically weaker sections as Railways had been renting out the hall at an affordable rate.

“Many of my relatives organised functions in this hall as it is very cheap. Currently, we can avail this hall for Rs 4,000, which includes charges for water and electricity. It also has 100 chairs. Poor people often choose this building for functions as they would not get any other hall in a prime location for
this rate,” said Murali, a resident who booked the hall for a marriage function on Wednesday.

The news also disappointed Sahayarani, who has been taking care of the building for the past 30 years. “I am a contract labourer but very attached to this property as I spent almost 30 years of my life here.  I often have to visit this building to ensure antisocial elements are not camping on its premises.

"Sometimes, I took the help of RPF and workers in the goods yards to chase out anti-socials from the premises,” said Sahayarani.

The caretaker does her best to protect the property. “If I do not visit daily, some people would enter the property to cut down trees. Though they are paying me only a pittance of Rs 1,750, I hope Railways would someday recognise my efforts.

"In fact, I also request Railways to consider modifying this building for a new auditorium,” she said.

Sources said the transporter is planning to demolish the building to construct a training centre for employees. Meanwhile, several residents suggested Railways should also consider constructing a small marriage hall for the public.

“Though Railways also has an air-conditioned marriage hall near its museum, they are charging Rs 30,000 for its use. Currently, this training centre building is one of the cheapest marriage halls in the city and a great help to several poor people. So, Railways should consider constructing a similar hall as it has
much land in the city,” said R Siva, a resident.

