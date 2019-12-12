Home States Tamil Nadu

School mates raise funds for accident victim in Erode

Every cloud has a silver lining. It stands true for 14-year-old boy Amarnath who survived a car crash.

Published: 12th December 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

ERODE: Every cloud has a silver lining. It stands true for 14-year-old boy Amarnath who survived a car crash. Though four of his family members, including his father and uncle, died on the spot, fortunately his mother did not travel in the car which met with an accident near Perumanallur on December 2. Even as the class nine student, with severe injuries and multiple fractures, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, students council  along with class ten students of his school have taken up an initiative to mobilise funds for the treatment.

Speaking to TNIE, Geethaajali All India Senior Secondary School Principal V Subbulakshmi said, “I was overwhelmed when the students came to me and pitched the idea. With the support of the school management, we approached the hospital to open an account in Amarnath’s name to keep the process transparent and genuine.  Following which we circulated a note to the students’ parents.”Help poured in from everywhere, the Subbulakshmi said, adding “the school collected Rs 7.5 lakhs in three days.”

The student council president Gokul said that the value of compassion that the school inculcated in them has transformed into this deed.In a statement, the hospital said expenses would be to the tune of Rs 10 lakh and the boy requires at least three weeks of stay at the hospital. “We have truly humbled with the parents’ gesture. Many came over to the school gave money and said Amarnath is always in their prayers and I’m happy to see my students being responsible and sensitive to the incident,” Subbulakshmi said.

In one of the heart-touching moments, mother of a class eleven student (who lost two of her sons) collected Rs 48,850 by ‘Madi Pichai’ (the act of begging with hopes of recovery), the principal said.
“I know how it feels to lose a child, I don’t want that to happen to anyone,” Subbulakshmi quoted the mother as saying.

‘Madi Pichai’
In one of the heart-touching moments, mother of a class eleven student (who lost two of her sons) collected `48,850 by 'Madi Pichai', the principal said. "I know how it feels to lose a child, I don't want that to happen to anyone," Subbu-lakshmi quoted the mother

