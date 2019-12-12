Home States Tamil Nadu

Seat-sharing for polls: Focus shifts to districts

As deadline looms, AIADMK tells district secys told to hold talks 

AIADMK joint co-ordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives at the party headquarters for an emergency meeting held in connection with local body elections, in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The focus on seat-sharing for the rural local bodies in the 27 districts, has shifted to the districts now. The AIADMK top brass has instructed the party’s district secretaries to hold seat-sharing talks with local leaders of alliance parties in a ‘cordial manner’ and allocate wards, etc, to them since the ruling party is keen on keeping the present alliance comprising PMK, BJP, DMDK and TMC, for the elections to the urban local bodies as well as to the 2021 Assembly elections.

The BJP has already formed district-level committees for 27 districts. As the last date for filing nominations closes on December 16, the sharing of local body seats has to be completed as the earliest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami went into a huddle with the senior functionaries of the party at the AIADMK headquarters. They discussed the election strategies and the Supreme Court verdict given earlier in the day.

