Villupuram: 8CE Aiyanar sculpture found in Vikravandi taluk

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A stone sculpture of lord Aiyanar from 8CE was recovered at V Sakai village in Vikravandi taluk. According to sources from Archaeological welfare group Nadunaatu (collective of Arcot districts) historical and cultural centre in Villupuram, the sculptures were worshipped by the local residents of the village. Also, the residents are constructing a temple for the lord.

K Senguttuvan, founder of the centre and writer based in Villupuram told Express, “The statue of Aiyanar is about five and a half feet tall and two feet broad. Aiyanar is adorned with bathrakundalam (earrings from the ancient period) along with saripalli (long necklaces) and is structured in a posture called ‘ooruhastham’, with one hand over the knees. He is seated in padmaasanam. By the model of the sculpture, expert Rajagopal Subbiah (retired archeological official) estimated the time period of the statue around 8CE.”

Saravana Kumar, a member of the centre said, “Over three sculptures of Aiyanar and a sculpture of Kotravai were already found in Villupuram, which indicates a strong foothold of Pallava period in the north arcot district. It also implies the archaeological wealth of the place.” Close to Aiyanar, two other sculptures of Kotravai and Chandikeswarar has been found. Kotravai holds weapons and is standing on the head of a buffalo.