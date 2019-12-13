Home States Tamil Nadu

Bid to auction civic body post in Tiruvannamalai tribal village, officials to hold probe

Rural Development department officials said that they would look into the issue and hold a probe along with the police.

Published: 13th December 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

corruption

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Village heads atop the tribal village panchayat Athipadi, falling under Thandrampet block in Tiruvannamalai district, have allegedly been trying to “auction” the post of village panchayat president for a hefty sum.

According to sources, two rounds of negotiations have taken place over the last two days in the village to strike out a ‘deal’ to seal the fate of panchayat which has a voter strength of 3, 344.

“Midnight talk is being held at the panchayat office. It was held on Thursday and Friday. The influential village heads want a sum of Rs. 27 lakh for the post of village panchayat president,” a source said.

The panchayat consists of Athipadi, Beemarapatti, Ulchagiri, Sornampatti, Melvalasai, Keelvalasai and Akkaraipatti habitated by tribesmen.

While a local influential man, engaged in illegal liquor sale, is throwing his weight to capture the civic body post, a group of aspiring contestants from Sornampatti, Melvalasai, Keelvalasai and Akkaraipatti also are negotiating with their counterparts in the three other villages, where from the presidents had been elected in the past, to strike the deal, the sources noted.

An official warning was issued in the panchayat on Friday through a public announcement that any ‘illegal means’ to elect the panchayat president would warrant stringent action.

Rural Development department officials said that they would look into the issue and hold a probe along with the police.

“I have asked the assistant returning officer to hold inquiries on the matter. We will also ask the police to probe,” block development officer (BDO) Murugan told Express on Friday when queried.

He informed that as many as 10 nominations have been received till Friday from the villagers of Athipadi to contest panchayat president election. The filing of nominations for the civic bodies closes on Dec. 16.

