Dindigul residents in for rude shock as local doctor turns out to be quack

DINDIGUL: For the past three decades, the Sempatti residents had a doctor in Arivalagan.

Most knew his clinic along the Dindigul Main Road like the palm of their hands. Arivalagan administered injections and prescribed medicines and he did so with confidence.

Maybe, that is why his patients are now struggling to come in terms with the fact that the man was a quack!



The call



On Thursday, Joint Director of Health services Dr Poonkothai received information that a 'quack' was practising as an allopathic doctor in Sempatti for over 30 years and that he ran a clinic along the Dindigul Main Road. The JD was not convinced by the anonymous caller's claims and so, she decided to check for herself.



Pretending to be a patient ailing from acute body pain, the JD entered the clinic. However, even as the man was preparing an injection, the JD revealed her identity and demanded that he produce his credentials.

However, all he could produce was a certificate of a diploma in herbal medicine. He admitted that he was 'treating' villagers for the past 30 years.



He was later handed over to the Sempatti police. Allopathic medicines and medical equipment were seized from the clinic. An investigation is underway.