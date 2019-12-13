Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Man protests ‘auctioning’ of rural local body post, killed in brawl

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A man was murdered during a meeting held at a village in Virdhunagar district in the early hours of Thursday for protesting the alleged auctioning of panchayat president post.
M Sathish Kumar (29) of Kottaipatti in Sattur block, was a graduate and working in a private bank. He was attending a meeting at a community hall early on Thursday when reportedly the auctioning of panchayat president post began. Sathish Kumar protested strongly against ‘selling the post,’ leading to an argument with some persons there.

In a brawl which ensued, a few persons allegedly attacked Sathish injuring him seriously. On receiving information, his family rushed to the spot to see him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the Sivakasi Government Hospital, where he was declared dead.

His relatives protested demanding the arrest of the ‘murderers.’ District administration officials rushed to the spot and policemen were deployed at the hospital and the village.

Meanwhile, Ramasubbu (46), Muthuraj (36), Subburam (50), Selvaraj (44), Subburaj (22), Ganesh (23) and Ram Kumar (24) of Kottaipatti surrendered in connection with this case before the Ezhayirampannai police on Thursday morning.

An FIR was registered.
The  accused were arrested and produced before a magistrate. Virudhunagar  Collector R Kannan said the seven accused have been arrested and a noon meal organiser, Selvaraj, suspended in this connection.

Officials have been sensitised to such illegal issues and told to prevent such meetings.However, Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police P Perumal denied the auction and said villagers had a discussion over choosing an apt contestant from their Naidu community. He also said the deceased had injury in head and none on his body. However, the police is being kept on alert to avoid such meetings throughout the district.

Elections for rural local bodies has been scheduled for December 27 and 30 in two phases. Nominations are  being filed since December 9. Kottaipatti, a village with a population of 15,000, comes under the Vembakottai panchayat in Aruppukottai of Virudhunagar district.

There have been allegations that posts of village panchayat presidents and vice-presidents are being auctioned illegally in various parts of the State.

