Home States Tamil Nadu

Mayiladuthurai vs Nagai: War for medical college reaches HC

As Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are at each other’s throats over the location of a medical college, more petitions are being filed in Madras High Court.

Published: 13th December 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: As Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are at each other’s throats over the location of a medical college, more petitions are being filed in Madras High Court. One group is seeking for the facility to be set up in Mayiladuthurai and the opposing side wants it in Nagapattinam

A writ petition filed by former Kuthalam MLA ‘Kuthalam’ P Kalyanam demanding the announced medical college be shifted to Mayiladuthurai came up for its second hearing on Thursday, His petition has already put the brakes on plans to set up the college in Orathur near Nagapattinam. It is now learnt that Nagore Dargah’s hereditary seer S Syed Mohammed Khalifa Sahib has joined as a respondent and has countered Kalyanam’s petition.

A bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice R Hemalatha of the high court has sought clarifications and responses on the claims made by Kalyanam and Sahib from the petitioners and original respondents. The next hearing has been adjourned to January 6, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp