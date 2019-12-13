Mayiladuthurai vs Nagai: War for medical college reaches HC

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: As Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam are at each other’s throats over the location of a medical college, more petitions are being filed in Madras High Court. One group is seeking for the facility to be set up in Mayiladuthurai and the opposing side wants it in Nagapattinam

A writ petition filed by former Kuthalam MLA ‘Kuthalam’ P Kalyanam demanding the announced medical college be shifted to Mayiladuthurai came up for its second hearing on Thursday, His petition has already put the brakes on plans to set up the college in Orathur near Nagapattinam. It is now learnt that Nagore Dargah’s hereditary seer S Syed Mohammed Khalifa Sahib has joined as a respondent and has countered Kalyanam’s petition.

A bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice R Hemalatha of the high court has sought clarifications and responses on the claims made by Kalyanam and Sahib from the petitioners and original respondents. The next hearing has been adjourned to January 6, 2020.