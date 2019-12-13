Opposition mulling contempt plea against TN State Election Commission?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and its allies are said to be mulling possibility for moving a contempt petition against the State Election Commission for not complying with the directive of the Supreme Court regarding the conduct of local body elections.

The leaders of Congress and Left parties held discussions with DMK leaders on Thursday at DMK headquarters and said the seat-sharing talks would be completed soon.

The Supreme Court in its order on Wednesday said that the local body polls must be conducted based on the 2011 population census. While the State Election Commission maintains that it is already following the 2011 census, DMK and its allies are of the view that the commission is not following the latest census.

Reacting to the Supreme Court directives, DMK president MK Stalin said the SEC should understand the SC instructions in its entirety and should come forward to conduct the elections as per Constitutional norms. He indicated that the SC had not given a go-ahead for the elections to rural local bodies for which nominations are being received.

However, when contacted, a spokesperson of the DMK said a decision on filing a contempt petition was yet to be taken. He said the party’s counsel may seek clarifications from the apex court about Supreme Court’s Wednesday order.