South African couple in Karur to find their long-lost Indian-origin ancestors

The couple met District Collector T Anabalagan and sought his assistance in finding Nachimuthu’s relatives.

Published: 13th December 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vendi Reddy and Desmond Reddy who are visiting Karur | S Aravind Raj

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: IN a voyage of discovery, a couple from South Africa arrived in Karur on Thursday to track down the wife’s Indian-origin great-grandfather’s relatives and other ancestors.

Nachimuthu, born in 1866, was a native of Karur district. In 1884, Nachimuthu went to Durban in search of a job and joined as a cook in a hotel in Pietermaritzburg. There he married Rosima and converted to Roman Catholicism. The couple had three sons – Federick, Andrew Martin and Akijan –  and two daughters – Antonyma and Briama Martin. Nachimuthu died in 1951.

Federick’s daughter Mercil (89) wished to see her grandfather’s relatives in India and bring them to her native place. So, she asked her daughter Vendi Reddy (67) and son-in-law Desmond Reddy (68) to visit Karur. Vendi and Desmond reached Kerala last week and arrived in Karur on Thursday.

The couple met District Collector T Anabalagan and sought his assistance in finding Nachimuthu’s relatives. The collector  directed them to Stephen Babu, a former Karur Municipality councillor.  

“I have come here to fulfil my mother’s wish as well as meet my Indian-origin relatives. Our great grandfather, who spoke Tamil, came to South Africa in search of a job and died there at the age of 85. My mother has been keen to visit Karur, her grandfather’s birthplace for a long time,” said Vendi.

"My mother has been very keen to visit Karur, her father's birthplace for a long time. As she could not travel due to age-related issues, we have come in search for our great-granddad Nachimuthu's relatives for her," said Vendi." She added, "We have high hopes we would somehow find our ancestors. We have a photograph of our great-grandfather and with its help, hope to find his relatives." 

