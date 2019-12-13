South African couple in Karur to find their long-lost Indian-origin ancestors

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: IN a voyage of discovery, a couple from South Africa arrived in Karur on Thursday to track down the wife’s Indian-origin great-grandfather’s relatives and other ancestors.

Nachimuthu, born in 1866, was a native of Karur district. In 1884, Nachimuthu went to Durban in search of a job and joined as a cook in a hotel in Pietermaritzburg. There he married Rosima and converted to Roman Catholicism. The couple had three sons – Federick, Andrew Martin and Akijan – and two daughters – Antonyma and Briama Martin. Nachimuthu died in 1951.

Federick’s daughter Mercil (89) wished to see her grandfather’s relatives in India and bring them to her native place. So, she asked her daughter Vendi Reddy (67) and son-in-law Desmond Reddy (68) to visit Karur. Vendi and Desmond reached Kerala last week and arrived in Karur on Thursday.

The couple met District Collector T Anabalagan and sought his assistance in finding Nachimuthu’s relatives. The collector directed them to Stephen Babu, a former Karur Municipality councillor.



“I have come here to fulfil my mother’s wish as well as meet my Indian-origin relatives. Our great grandfather, who spoke Tamil, came to South Africa in search of a job and died there at the age of 85. My mother has been keen to visit Karur, her grandfather’s birthplace for a long time,” said Vendi.

