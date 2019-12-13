Tamil Nadu couple kills three daughters, ends life over lottery addiction

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A couple committed suicide after killing their three children by consuming cyanide at Villupuram on Thursday night allegedly due to three-number lottery. The man even recorded a video, which has gone viral on social media.

According to sources from Villupuram taluk police station, M Arun (33) of Sitherikarai, a goldsmith, was living with his wife Sivagami (33) and three daughters - Priyadarshini (4), Yuvasri (3) and three-month-old Bharathy.

Faced with massive losses in his business and huge debts because of his lottery addiction, the 33-year-old resorted to this extreme step. On Thursday night, he sent a video to his friends and goldsmith association people saying that he has killed his three daughters and is going to end his life.

On seeing the video, his friends and acquaintances rushed to his house and found the door locked from inside. They alerted the Villupuram taluk police station. Cops reached Arun's house, broke open the door only to find the five-member family lying unconscious.

The five were taken to the government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam where they were declared dead-on-arrival. the Villupuram taluk police have filed a case. The police will investigate from all the angles including if Arun was under pressure to repay the debt. The bodies have been sent to the same hospital for an autopsy. Villupuram subdivision, deputy superintendent of police, J Sankar inspected the house and inquired about the incident.

Video of his statement goes viral

Before death, Arun took a selfie video in which he said that he has learnt a lot of lessons. "I have already given cyanide to my three children and I am going to take it. Please ban three-number lotteries in Villupuram. At least, ten people like me will survive. Already my daughters are suffering for life and soon I will also go. Association people, please help people like me. We will be free now and won't disturb anyone hereafter. With goldsmith job, can't do anything and we are going forever."

Arun also shared videos where three of his daughters are seen suffering for life.

After seeing these videos, public and social activists in Villupuram demanded to take severe action against the lottery sale in the district.

"This year, we have registered 200 cases against lottery offenders in Villupuram district and arrested 160 in connection with those cases. In Villupuram West, Taluk and Town police station limit alone 147 cases were filed. We are taking severe action against offenders and on last week, two inspectors were given charge for not curtailing lottery menace. We will do the same to eradicate lottery menace in future too. People can inform me directly, about the lottery sale in the district." said district superintendent of police, S Jeyakumar

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050