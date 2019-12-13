Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu couple kills three daughters, ends life over lottery addiction

On Thursday night, M Arun, a goldsmith, sent a video to his friends and goldsmith association people saying that he has killed his three daughters and is going to end his life. 

Published: 13th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Villupuram suicide case

M Arun with his wife Sivagami and two daughters.

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A couple committed suicide after killing their three children by consuming cyanide at Villupuram on Thursday night allegedly due to three-number lottery. The man even recorded a video, which has gone viral on social media. 

According to sources from Villupuram taluk police station, M Arun (33) of Sitherikarai, a goldsmith, was living with his wife Sivagami (33) and three daughters - Priyadarshini (4), Yuvasri (3) and three-month-old Bharathy.

Faced with massive losses in his business and huge debts because of his lottery addiction, the 33-year-old resorted to this extreme step. On Thursday night, he sent a video to his friends and goldsmith association people saying that he has killed his three daughters and is going to end his life. 

On seeing the video, his friends and acquaintances rushed to his house and found the door locked from inside. They alerted the Villupuram taluk police station. Cops reached Arun's house, broke open the door only to find the five-member family lying unconscious. 

The five were taken to the government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam where they were declared dead-on-arrival. the Villupuram taluk police have filed a case. The police will investigate from all the angles including if Arun was under pressure to repay the debt. The bodies have been sent to the same hospital for an autopsy. Villupuram subdivision, deputy superintendent of police, J Sankar inspected the house and inquired about the incident.

Video of his statement goes viral

Before death, Arun took a selfie video in which he said that he has learnt a lot of lessons. "I have already given cyanide to my three children and I am going to take it. Please ban three-number lotteries in Villupuram. At least, ten people like me will survive. Already my daughters are suffering for life and soon I will also go. Association people, please help people like me. We will be free now and won't disturb anyone hereafter. With goldsmith job, can't do anything and we are going forever."

Arun also shared videos where three of his daughters are seen suffering for life. 

After seeing these videos, public and social activists in Villupuram demanded to take severe action against the lottery sale in the district.

"This year, we have registered 200 cases against lottery offenders in Villupuram district and arrested 160 in connection with those cases. In Villupuram West, Taluk and Town police station limit alone 147 cases were filed. We are taking severe action against offenders and on last week, two inspectors were given charge for not curtailing lottery menace. We will do the same to eradicate lottery menace in future too. People can inform me directly, about the lottery sale in the district." said district superintendent of police, S Jeyakumar

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Villupuram suicide case Tamil Nadu suicide case
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp