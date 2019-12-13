Transwoman Riya files papers on DMK ticket

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Transgender A Riya (30) on Wednesday filed nomination papers on a DMK ticket to contest for Tiruchengode panchayat union member post. After the submission, Riya said she has been a member of the DMK for five years now and a social activist since 2014.

“While I was studying in class six, I realised my sexual orientation. I feared explaining it to my parents and left the house two years later. I returned when I was 18, since when I have been living with my family,” Riya told TNIE.

Back then there was no awareness and transgenders hesitated to come out, she said, adding “nowadays, things have started changing. Transgenders are employed in police, forest and health department.” She said she was a member of a social welfare organisation ‘Sagotharan’ (Brother) between 2014 and 2018 in Chennai. Having taken part in several awareness programmes for upliftment of transgenders, Riya, hailing from Seenivasampalayam, said she joined DMK five years ago.

“Former chief minister M Karunanidhi introduced Transgender welfare board for the first time in the history in 2008. Through this, we have been acquiring several benefits. Many Transgenders were trained by Veterinary university in Namakkal on rearing of cattle. In addition, a special training on catering was offered by a private hotel. Through the board, we have formed self-help groups in various districts,” she said. Riya would be contesting from Karuveppampetti ward in Tiruchengode panchayat union. “There are several problems like water scarcity, lack of road facilities in the ward and that is why I decided to contest elections. This ward has more than 7,000 voters. Most of the people support me, because I have also been a voice for their grievances in the past,” she said.

She requested both state and central governments to provide more jobs to transgender community across the country.