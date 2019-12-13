Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore medical team makes 'risky' trek to treat tribal woman who delivered before reaching PHC

Both the baby and mother were saved without any complications as a team of doctors reached the spot on time to attend them.

Published: 13th December 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

A tribal woman delivered a baby on an under-construction ghat road in Vellore district on her way to the hospital.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A tribal woman delivered a baby on an under-construction ghat road in Vellore district on her way to the hospital on Thursday. Both the baby and mother were saved without any complications as a team of doctors reached the spot on time to attend them.

Sruthi, a resident of Gurumalai, falling under Anaicut taluk, developed labour pain on Wednesday, and was immediately by her relatives to reach the primary health centre (PHC) located at Usoor, down the plains. They also alerted the doctors of her condition.

Soon, a medical team led by block medical officer (BMO) Dr V Sasikumar and assistant BMO Dr Durga, rushed towards the hills on the ghat road. Minutes before the team arrived, the woman delivered the baby. The doctors performed post-delivery procedures so that the mother and baby could be saved without any problems.

“We could reach on time to attend to the woman, despite riding our vehicle on the difficult terrain. We performed post-delivery procedures immediately,” Dr Sasikumar told Express on Thursday.

Later, Sruthi and the baby were taken to the PHC in Usoor where they were admitted.

“Our aim was to attend to the distress call, ignoring the risks in driving a vehicle on the bumpy road,” noted Sasikumar, who was on the wheels, as the available driver was inexperienced to move on the ghat road.

It was in pathetic conditions the woman gave birth to the child on the ghat road where the relatives and the medical team found any shelter to keep her. She had to lie on the road while delivering the baby, while a nurse, Sujitha, accompanying the team, holding the saline bottle on her hands.

Sources said a population of about 1000 tribals is habitating atop Gurumalai which has not got proper road connectivity to the plains. Construction of road was recently started on the ghat but had not been completed.

Lack of transportation forces the tribals carry people on doly during exigencies.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tribal woman
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp