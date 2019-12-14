Coimbatore: Boys thrashed for filming girls in school? Kin disagree

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents of two children studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sulur have accused school authorities of assaulting their kids for bringing mobile phones to the school and using it in the classroom. The children — one a class-IX student and the other in class XI — are receiving treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital since Thursday night. While the family claims of prolonged harassment, the school management has denied the charges and said it registered a complaint against the boys after they were found to be taking videos of a few girls.

The Sulur Police and officials of the District Child Welfare Committee initiated an inquiry into the case on Friday. Meanwhile, addressing the media from the hospital, the boys’ mother Seemakumari claimed that bad blood began when the principal failed her elder son and did not release the results. “I went to the school to talk to the principal about this and, suddenly, the authorities called the police on us. Since then, the school has been mentally and physically torturing my two children,” she alleged.

She said that this is not the first time a mobile has gotten her children into trouble. In February, the authorities took away a phone from her elder son and did not return it, she said. “Similar incidents have taken place since. We have given a complaint to police but they have not taken action against them,” she added.

Claiming that the school authorities had severely hurt her children on Thursday, she demanded that the police take action against those responsible. Her two children claimed that it was three teachers who beat them up. The school’s version is far from this. Principal B Meganathan said that the older boy (in class XI) was caught using his mobile during a routine inspection. It was then that the girl students in the class complained that he has been using it to take videos of them.

Then, the boy’s phone was seized. The management formed a committee and suspended him too. Later, the police and child welfare officials were informed about the incident via email, the principal explained. Since the boy’s father worked with the Air Force, they were informed too. Meganathan clarified that their action was limited to the older boy.

He also claimed that the parents, angered over the incident, called on him at his house at 11 pm that night. They even damaged the door. It is to deflect attention from the accusations against their son that they have turned the issue against the school, he alleged. Inspector Thangaraj said that they are yet to receive complaint from the school. A senior official in CMCH said that two doctors attended to the children but found no major injuries.