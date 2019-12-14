E-lottery: Old poison in digital avatar

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Relatives are unable to come to terms with the tragic end of Arun and his family. This, not just because of the death, but because Arun was doing really well financially till a few years back.

“Just five years back, he had built two houses in Villupuram. Yes, he had taken a few small loans from people, but his business was doing well,” says a cousin speaking on condition of anonymity.

Relatives and his goldsmith association members say his good times ended because of technology. “He started facing troubles with more and more jewellery stores using machines to make ornaments. That is when Arun got involved in lottery. He spent thousands every day on it,” says the cousin.

There are many goldsmiths addicted to this online lottery game, say sources. For them, it’s more like gambling than trying their luck at winning big money.

“Arun had to sell both his houses to meet the losses he incurred. He stepped away from lottery and betting for a while since then. But, it started again this year. He lost around Rs 20,000 last week alone,” says the cousin.

With many goldsmiths losing work to machines, a lot of them are now turning to online lottery for big money, say activists. In due course, it becomes like gambling and they get addicted. “I was directly affected by this lottery addiction, and I lost a lot of money a few years ago,” says Akilan, who is now an activist.

“I was able to kick the habit with the help of my family and friends. Since then, I have been working to abolish this business, but nothing much has happened.” Akilan also alleges that the lottery agents and policemen are ‘hand in glove’ in the district. “There is sharing of profit,” claims Akilan.

“If the police can use cyber technology to crack other crimes, why not end online lottery?” The three-number lottery is completely run by agents, money transferred through online payment gates and the process monitored through Whatsapp groups. The result every day is released on the internet.

Addressing the plight of goldsmiths in the district, Villupuram MP Ravikumar told Express, “This is not a personal crisis or problem of an individual. It pertains to whole society. Goldsmiths have been affected by rapid mechanisation of jewellery making. Manual labour in the business seldom yields profits, which is why I insist the government must immediately look into the matter of setting up a goldsmith park in Villupuram. This will provide jobs to thousands of goldsmiths who have lost their jobs.”

“Villupuram has the second-largest number of goldsmiths in the State after Coimbatore. However, goldsmiths have been losing a lot of business after the arrival of machine-made jewellery. So, they are forced to look at short-cuts to quickly make money. The three-number lottery business has been growing like cancer and is more dangerous to society than alcohol addiction,” says social activist and former local president of Vishwadharma Gold and Silver Ornaments Manufacturers’ Association, Ramesh PV.

“Every daily wage labourers in the district somehow gets pulled into this network, while the rich get away with the profits. The illegal lottery is backed up by strong political forces and authorities in the district. The association had planned to stage a protest in the coming week against the three-number lottery gambling in Villupuram,” says Ramesh. Law Minister CV Shanmugam told reporters Friday that severe action will be taken against those involved in the illegal lottery business. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

What is three-number lottery?

1. Every morning agents collect money from customers who gamble on random three numbers of their choice

2. Players can place money on one or more sets of numbers

3. There are two types of tickets, costing Rs 35 and Rs 55

This is how the online three-number lottery system, which has roots in Kerala, works...

4. Many players bet on several sets of numbers, hoping to get lucky in at least one shot

5. Results are announced by 3.30 pm, the same day

6. Rs 35 ticket buyer who get all three numbers right win Rs 15,000

7. Rs 55 ticket buyers win Rs 30,000