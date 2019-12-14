How lottery trade still thrives in Villupuram...

Bagalavan Perier B By

VILLUPURAM: The year was 2003. Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa made a landmark decision to ban the sale of lottery tickets in the State. She made the decision citing cases where lottery companies were pushing gullible working class men into debt traps. M Karunanidhi, who took over as the Chief Minister after her, faced tremendous pressure to revoke the ban. In a rare show of solidarity, the DMK government refused to yield.

The Dravidian majors together eradicated a social evil that was pushing hundreds into poverty and debts. With the advent of smartphones and high internet penetration, lottery and associated gambling returned to haunt the State. “The three-number lottery has been famous in Villupuram for almost a decade now,” Anbu (name changed) says a former seller.

“Earlier, these were printed out and sold in the form of coupons or tokens. Now, it has made the transition to an online version. Agents sell the tickets through web portals. They also use WhatsApp and other social media platforms to reach out to their customers. These days, payments are also being made online,” adds Anbu.

Anbu attributes the trend on the lack of alternative career options. “The governments failed to provide other employment to these lottery sellers. Initially, they were smuggling the lottery tickets into Tamil Nadu from neighbouring States. But, it attracted police attention. Then they switched to the three-number lottery. Now, the business has fully gone online.”

The lottery network is spread across states. “Despite the ban in Tamil Nadu, the lottery business is legal in Kerala and some northeastern States. Tickets are available for `35, `60 and `70, and a single person can buy any number of three-number lottery chits and the maximum prize is `15,000.

“The lottery selling networks act like multi-level marketing firms. The boss is usually in Kerala, with a license to sell there. But under him, there are agents who sell these lotteries in Tamil Nadu,” says Anbu.

To keep the business a secret, the agents do not encourage new customers, unless they are referred by a patron. Most lottery buyers are daily-wage labourers or poor people. Officials were transferred for taking action against lottery sale. So, a stricter law is required to control the lottery sale in Tamil Nadu.